Audrey Lamey-Thompson

September 9, 1936 - November 22, 2020

Summit, Mississippi - Audrey Murray Lamey Thompson of Summit, Ms. and formerly of Biloxi, Ms. passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 84.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert "Buddy" Murray and Audrey Manuel Murray. She was also preceded in death by her former husband of 45 years Robert "Bobby" Lamey and her sister Janice Murray Morse (Ken).

Audrey is survived by her husband of 20 years Robert (Bob) Thompson, sons Charles "Chuck" Lamey (Robyn), Mark Lamey and his fiancée Laureen. She is also survived by her brother Charles Murray (Donna). Her grandchildren are Ryan Lamey, Aaron Lamey (Kristina), and Brandi Lamey; great-grandchildren Macy, Cecelia, and Mia Lamey.

Additionally, Audrey is survived by her stepdaughters Faith Thompson Newman (Mack) and Rene' Farley, stepsons Robbie and Tommy Thompson, grandchildren Jason Newman (Rachel); Rachel Newman; Elaine Kinnard, great-grandchildren Blythe; Graham; Jillian and Eisley.

Audrey graduated from Biloxi High in 1951. She excelled to executive assistant for the city of Biloxi. As the first city manager of Gautier and D'Iberville, she established the incorporation of these two cities. After she retired from the city of D'Iberville, she became a full-time RV camper with her husband. She was an active supporter of the Biloxi Elks Lodge. She was also a member of the Young Matrons Mardi Gras organization and was queen in the early 80's.

Audrey's family would like to thank all that cared for her during her final days.

Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM at Hartman Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will follow in Hollywood cemetery.

There will also be a memorial service at 6:00 PM at Cedar Lake United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.





