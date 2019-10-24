|
|
Austin Jay Vick
September 26, 1996 - October 20, 2019
Moss Point
Austin Jay Vick, 23, of Moss Point, MS, passed away on October 20, 2019. Austin was born September 26, 1996 in Pascagoula, MS. Austin was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed spending time outdoors. He worked for Allen Engineering and Science and was considered a valuable team member that exemplified characteristics of hard work, dedication, and a desire to do the job well. Although he was only with the company for a short time he was considered a part of the family. He enjoyed working on boats and had aspirations of one day becoming a welder.
Austin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Jerome Bourn; uncle, Frankie Lain Glaskox; along with his great-grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Richard H. (Shannon) Vick and Tammy (Dewayne Malone) Vick; siblings, Caleb H. (Jessica) Vick, Jacob Vick, and Caitlynn Malone; grandparents, Richard C. and Marsha Vick and Pamela G. Bourn; uncle, Travis (Tammy) Vick; aunt, Candice D. (Lanny) Ray; along with numerous cousins, other family, and friends.
The visitation for Austin will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Escatawpa, MS. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 12 noon with Bro. Steve Cirlot and Bro. Jeff Saksa officiating. Interment will be held at Machpelah Cemetery with Caleb Vick, Jacob Vick, Richard H. Vick, Travis Vick, William Ray, and Garrett Hollingsworth serving as pallbearers. His grandfather, Richard C. Vick will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Mercy House, P.O. Box 1128, Hurley, MS 39555, in Austin's memory.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS is in charge of arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Austin Jay Vick at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 24, 2019