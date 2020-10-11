1/1
Avis Linnelle Vignes Switzer went to be with our Lord and with her loving husband of 60 years on October 7, 2020. Now they are together forever.

Avis graduated from Biloxi High School where she was a member of the BHS band. She had previously attended and played in the band for Sacred Heart Academy. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and represented Mississippi at camp in Cody, Wyoming. She graduated from USM and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She married John Austin Switzer, the love of her life, on February 7, 1959, at Nativity BVM Church (now Cathedral) in Biloxi. The exchange of their vows was presided over by Msgr. Jeffrey T. O'Connell. She worked for The Daily Herald.

She was devoted to her faith and attended St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. She taught CCD and served as Eucharistic Minister, having previously served in these roles at St. Alphonsus Church. Twice she served as Rectora of the Cursillo Movement of South Mississippi.

After her two children graduated from high school, she responded to "empty-nest syndrome" by completing a Master's Degree in teaching and graduated from William Carey College. She taught for 20 years in the Ocean Springs School District and was greatly loved by her students. After retirement she briefly taught at Sacred Heart Elementary School in D'Iberville.

She was a member of the Kings Daughters of Ocean Springs, serving as President. She was active in Chapter D of the Biloxi PEO, also serving this fine organization as President. At the time of Hurricane Camille in 1969 she was serving as President of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Junior Auxiliary. She was President of Ladies of Treasure Oak Country Club and reigned as Queen of Les Masquees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Austin Switzer of Ocean Springs; her parents Avis ("Nell") Linnelle Welch Vignes and F. Sparks Vignes, Jr., and grandparents Ella Grace Jordan Welch and Dr. B. Z. Welch of Biloxi. She and her husband John were grateful for their nearly sixty years of marriage blessed by the Lord.

She is survived by her sons, The Rev. Dr. John B. Switzer (Patsy) and James Austin Switzer, granddaughter Austyn Switzer Ledet (Joseph) and great-grandchildren Jaiden Murray, Gia Linnelle Elizabeth Ledet, and Amara Elaine Ledet. She is survived by her sister Linda Long of Richmond, Virginia, along with nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Springs. Visitation will be from 8:00 am - 9:00 am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Lemoyne at Washington Avenue Chapel, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
08:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
3 entries
October 10, 2020
We are going to miss you Honey, you were a lovely lady, and like family to us. Prayers and blessings... Love Tonya and David Hebert
Tonya Hebert
Friend
October 10, 2020
We're missing you already... Always in our hearts♡♡♡
Austyn Ledet
Family
October 9, 2020
I've known Avis' son, John (fondly nicknamed Animale) since 1985 when we were studying in Rome, Italy. I consider him a good friend. I know him to be a good guy who loved his mom a great deal. That Avis is responsible for raising John, speaks volumes about her as a terrific mom. I've been praying for Avis for some time. I know she's now with God, continuing to keep watch over her family. God has blessed you, Avis. Rest eternally in peace. Anna
Anna Foster
Friend
