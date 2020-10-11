I've known Avis' son, John (fondly nicknamed Animale) since 1985 when we were studying in Rome, Italy. I consider him a good friend. I know him to be a good guy who loved his mom a great deal. That Avis is responsible for raising John, speaks volumes about her as a terrific mom. I've been praying for Avis for some time. I know she's now with God, continuing to keep watch over her family. God has blessed you, Avis. Rest eternally in peace. Anna

Anna Foster

Friend