Dr. Barbara L. White
Oct. 6, 1936-April 17, 2020
Gulfport
Dr. Barbara "Barb" Lee Adams White was born in New Orleans, LA to Lee and Delaura Adams, and was the oldest of four children. She married Raymond L. White, Sr. in 1954 and bor two sons.
Dr. White was preceded in death by her parents and by her younger brother, Rev. Lee J. Adams, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond "Ray" White, Jr and wife, Sophia; and Ronald "Ron" White and wife Wendy; by her siblings, Mrs. Vera Lane, and Mr. Gary Adams; four grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport. Share memories and condolences at www.InfinityFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 24, 2020