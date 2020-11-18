Barbara Ann Sheppard
November 14, 2020
Goldsboro, North Carolina - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Sheppard, 54, of Goldsboro, NC. Barbara passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 after complications resulting from her fight with early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Barbara was born on January 14, 1966 in New Orleans to the late Kenneth "Doc" and Lucy Bleichner. She grew up in Biloxi, Mississippi where she graduated high school in 1984. She married Richard Sheppard on July 5, 1986 and began her journey as a military spouse. Barbara lived an incredible life during that time, travelling and living in several different states and countries, which allowed her to see and do things most people don't get a chance to do during their lifetime. She always brought her infectious smile and seemingly endless supply of "Barbie-isms" with her everywhere she went.
She graduated college from the University of Alaska, Anchorage and earned her Master's degree from East Carolina University. She substituted, taught Social Studies, and was a Media Coordinator at the middle and high school level for many years. She enjoyed being a teacher, reading, hanging out at the beach, playing with her puppies and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, a loving daughter, sister, and aunt, and a fantastic friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30 am. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Sheppard, and their two sons Richard (29) and Thomas (23).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution in honor of Barbara to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sheppard family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM