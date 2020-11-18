1/1
Barbara Ann Sheppard
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Sheppard
November 14, 2020
Goldsboro, North Carolina - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Sheppard, 54, of Goldsboro, NC. Barbara passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 after complications resulting from her fight with early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Barbara was born on January 14, 1966 in New Orleans to the late Kenneth "Doc" and Lucy Bleichner. She grew up in Biloxi, Mississippi where she graduated high school in 1984. She married Richard Sheppard on July 5, 1986 and began her journey as a military spouse. Barbara lived an incredible life during that time, travelling and living in several different states and countries, which allowed her to see and do things most people don't get a chance to do during their lifetime. She always brought her infectious smile and seemingly endless supply of "Barbie-isms" with her everywhere she went.
She graduated college from the University of Alaska, Anchorage and earned her Master's degree from East Carolina University. She substituted, taught Social Studies, and was a Media Coordinator at the middle and high school level for many years. She enjoyed being a teacher, reading, hanging out at the beach, playing with her puppies and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, a loving daughter, sister, and aunt, and a fantastic friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30 am. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Sheppard, and their two sons Richard (29) and Thomas (23).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution in honor of Barbara to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sheppard family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Liturgy
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved