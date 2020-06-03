Barbara Belle Moore
Waychoff Boos
January 29, 1936 ~ May 31, 2020
Diamondhead
Barbara Belle Moore Waychoff Boos, age 84, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Diamondhead.
Mrs. Boos was born on January 29, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She worked and retired from the Chevron Oil Company.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, John Boos; her son, Stephen Waychoff; three stepchildren, Janin Boos Johnston, Michael Boos Arnett, and Keith Boos; and her loving friend, Renee Jeffreys.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNEARL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family. The guestbook may be viewed, and condolences & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.