Barbara Belle Boos
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Belle Moore

Waychoff Boos

January 29, 1936 ~ May 31, 2020

Diamondhead

Barbara Belle Moore Waychoff Boos, age 84, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Diamondhead.

Mrs. Boos was born on January 29, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She worked and retired from the Chevron Oil Company.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, John Boos; her son, Stephen Waychoff; three stepchildren, Janin Boos Johnston, Michael Boos Arnett, and Keith Boos; and her loving friend, Renee Jeffreys.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNEARL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family. The guestbook may be viewed, and condolences & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved