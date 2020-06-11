Barbara Boudreaux
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Barbara Jean Boudreaux

1/13/1929 - 6/6/2020

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Barbara Jean Boudreaux was a devout Catholic and the oldest member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Barbara Boudreaux earned her wings Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Biloxi at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Bradford Jr. and Olivia Marcus-Dedeaux, husband, Rudolph Boudreaux, daughter-in-law, Juliette Boudreaux, grandchildren, Devon Boudreaux and Lawrence "Popeye" McGee and great-grandchildren, Lea Boudreaux and Jamar Robinson.

She is survived by brothers: Joseph "BB" (Joyce) Harold and David Harold of Detroit, MI; special adopted brother: Joseph "Tut" Duere' of Hansboro, MS; her children: Lawrence "Larry" Boudreaux of Biloxi, Olivia Boudreaux of Detroit, MI, Janice Boudreaux-Lee of Biloxi, and Paula Boudreaux of Ruskin, FL; sister-in-law: Pricilla Pope of Killeen, TX; one special godchild: Frederick Thompson; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Biloxi. The mass of Christian burial will be private. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
