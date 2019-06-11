Barbara Annell Lennep Brown



May 19, 1941 - June 10, 2019



Moss Point, MS



Barbara Annell Lennep Brown was born on May 19, 1941, in Pascagoula to Jesse Lee and Nola Mae Parker Lennep, Sr. She passed away June 10, 2019, in Perkinston, MS. On September 2, 1961, she married W.J. Brown. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, with such a strong faith in her Lord. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, W.J. Brown of Jackson County; Children, Walter Brown Sr. and wife Suzana of Gautier, and Alisha Fox and husband Jimmy of Lucedale; sister Dora Mae Murray of Tennessee; 4 grandsons, and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 AM, at Coastal Funeral Home, 12800 Hwy 613, Moss Point, MS, 39563, with Bro.Perry Smith officiating. The family will receive friends starting an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Serene Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Eva's Assisted Living Facility for their loving care. Published in The Sun Herald on June 11, 2019