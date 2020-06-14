Barbara Durham

Barbara Jean Durham
Bay St. Louis
79, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Private Service at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.