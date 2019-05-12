Barbara Jean Esters



4/13/1929 - 5/5/2019



Biloxi, MS



Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Esters, always a woman of strong faith, was a life-long member of Our Mother of Sorrow Catholic Church where she also served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. But it is Ms. Bobbie's warmth, generous spirit and sly sense of humor that her family and friends will miss most. Bobbie Esters passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Gautier, MS at the age 90.



Bobbie was preceded in death by her former husband, Rehofus Esters; sons, Rehofus Esters Jr. and Michael Esters, parents, Louise Brown and Frank Carter, sister, Bernadette Washington; brother, Frank Carter Jr. and daughter-in-law, Mellar Esters.



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Dr. John and Mariela Esters, Steven and Pamela Esters, and Kelvin and Dr. Llatetra Brown-Esters; daughter and son-in-law: LaValeria "Cookie" and Alphonse White; daughters-in-law: Yolanda Esters and Abigail Esters; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Biloxi. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the mass. Burial will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. For her complete obit visit WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2019