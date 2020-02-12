|
Barbara Jean Crawford Evans
12/2/1959 - 2/4/2020
Gulfport, MS
Barbara Jean Crawford Evans was born December 2, 1959 in Gulfport, MS. She dedicated nearly forty years of her short life to caring for the elderly, infirm, and dying, most recently as a certified nursing assistant for St. Joseph Hospice. She was cherished by family, friends, and co-workers for her patient and caring nature and for always being quick with a smile and kind word. Away from work, she was a dog lover and fan of old-fashioned Westerns who rarely went a day without watching reruns of her favorite shows, Gunsmoke and Bonanza. Barbara passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 60.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dora Mae "Dorothy" Crawford.
She is survived by her daughter, Yoneco Evans; her father: Willie Crawford; three siblings: Cynthia Berry, Patrick (Sharon) Crawford and Kim Crawford; her partner: Melita Jackson; her brother-in-law: Tyrone Griffin; and six nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a much beloved dog named, Beau.
A memorial service will be 11AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport.
Friends are welcome to share her memories and sign her guest book at WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020