Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Barbara Farmer


1937 - 2019
Barbara Farmer Obituary
Barbara A. Farmer

1937 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Barbara A. Farmer, age 81, of Gulfport, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Romie Meadows.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George P. Farmer; her children, Harold Farmer and Paula Sones (Tommy); her siblings, J.B. Meadows (Lucretia), Marvin Meadows (Shirley), and Sharon Gilmore (Jake); 2 grandchildren, Crystal Alexander (Zach) and April Miller (Brad); 8 great-grandchildren: Aaralyn, Faith, Gage, Carmyn, Ty, Jeremie, Airionna, and D.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Farmer was a faithful Christian who put others before herself and was always willing to pray for anyone in need.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 11 am – 1 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road at Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Family Worship Center, 15011 Parkwood Drive N, Gulfport 39503, or the .

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
