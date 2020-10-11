Barbara G. Stewart
Gulfport
Barbara G. Stewart, a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Mrs. Stewart was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and had been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for over 35 years. A business professional all her life, she was a commercial realtor on the Gulf Coast for the past 30 years. An avid pilot as a young adult, she was a member of the Ninety-Nines women's pilot organization and a captain in the U. S. Civil Air Patrol. Beyond her love for travel and adventures outside the home, she was an imaginative grandmother, an accomplished cook, and she created exquisite beaded Christmas ornaments.
A member of Gulfport First United Methodist Church, she had been active on several committees and was deeply committed to the development of Seashore Highlands Retirement Community.
Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her father, Augustus James Galloway; her mother, Christine Hobbs Baylis; her brother, Augustus James Galloway, Jr.; and her grandson, Griffin Thomas Stewart.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Owen of Springfield, MO; her son, Beau A. Stewart (Michelle); and her grandchildren, Alex Owen (Soraya) of Los Angeles, Ian M. Stewart, Hannah Justice (Ryan) of Hattiesburg, and Lane Stewart.
Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seashore Highlands Retirement Community at www.mss.org/Seashore
