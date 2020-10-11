1/1
Barbara G. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara G. Stewart

Gulfport

Barbara G. Stewart, a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Mrs. Stewart was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and had been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for over 35 years. A business professional all her life, she was a commercial realtor on the Gulf Coast for the past 30 years. An avid pilot as a young adult, she was a member of the Ninety-Nines women's pilot organization and a captain in the U. S. Civil Air Patrol. Beyond her love for travel and adventures outside the home, she was an imaginative grandmother, an accomplished cook, and she created exquisite beaded Christmas ornaments.

A member of Gulfport First United Methodist Church, she had been active on several committees and was deeply committed to the development of Seashore Highlands Retirement Community.

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her father, Augustus James Galloway; her mother, Christine Hobbs Baylis; her brother, Augustus James Galloway, Jr.; and her grandson, Griffin Thomas Stewart.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Owen of Springfield, MO; her son, Beau A. Stewart (Michelle); and her grandchildren, Alex Owen (Soraya) of Los Angeles, Ian M. Stewart, Hannah Justice (Ryan) of Hattiesburg, and Lane Stewart.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seashore Highlands Retirement Community at www.mss.org/Seashore

The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved