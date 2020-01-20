|
Barbara Huffman Patterson
July 18, 1938~January 14, 2020
Gulfport
Barbara Huffman Patterson, age 81, of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Visitation will be at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road in Gulfport on Monday, January 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Shelton Baptist Church, 2274 Monroe Road in Moselle, MS, on Tuesday, January 21st at 12 Noon with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery. Her full obituary may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 20, 2020