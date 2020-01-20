Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Shelton Baptist Church
2274 Monroe Road
Moselle, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Shelton Baptist Church
Moselle, MS
Barbara Huffman Patterson


1938 - 2020
Barbara Huffman Patterson Obituary
Barbara Huffman Patterson

July 18, 1938~January 14, 2020

Gulfport

Barbara Huffman Patterson, age 81, of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Visitation will be at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road in Gulfport on Monday, January 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Shelton Baptist Church, 2274 Monroe Road in Moselle, MS, on Tuesday, January 21st at 12 Noon with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery. Her full obituary may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
