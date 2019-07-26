|
|
Barbara Jo Freeman
1933 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Barbara Jo Stancill Freeman, age 85, of Gulfport, passed away on July 24, 2019.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Gadsden, AL. Sher married her high school sweetheart after graduation and as a military wife, traveled with her husband and family during his career with the U.S. Air Force. They settled in Gulfport in 1972 where she continued her career as a dental assistant. She was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church where she was always there to help those in need and was known for her welcoming and loving nature.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Faye Freeman Watson; her parents, Miller Milton Stancill and Helen Elizabeth Suits Waldrep; her sisters, Arnetha Hughes and Martha Ann Cook.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dewey Ed Freeman; children, Russell Edward Freeman (Karen A.), Lisa Freeman Dolin (Robert Alan); grandchildren, Allison Freeman Wright, Lindsay Freeman Johnson, Courtney Freeman Jobe, Wayne Woodrow Watson, III, Scott Edward Watson, Ryan Michael Watson, Faith Elizabeth Dolin; and her great grandchildren whom she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, form 4:00-5:00 pm. Funeral services will be in the funeral home chapel at 5:00 pm. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 2301 23rd Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on July 26, 2019