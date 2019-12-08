Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church
27074 Saint Matthew Church Rd
Perkinston, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church
27074 Saint Matthew Church Rd.
Perkinston, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Necaise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Necaise


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Necaise Obituary
Barbara Jane Necaise

1954-2019

Kiln

Barbara Jane Necaise, age 65, passed away on December 5, 2019 in Kiln, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Joseph Cameron and Verina Veronica Ladner Cameron; brother, Stanley J. Cameron; sisters, Geraldine Necaise, Bernice Ladner, Charlene Cameron; and her son, Ron Keith Necaise.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronnie J. Necaise, of Kiln; son, Scott K. Necaise (Brandy) of Kiln; three grandchildren, Brittany Lafontaine, Cameron Necaise, Cambria Necaise, all of Kiln; one great-grandchild, Kaidence Ladner of Kiln; and four siblings, Verna Mae Ladner (Reginald) of Gulfport, Gerald Cameron of Kiln, Ernest Cameron (Starlett) of Kiln, and Ann Byrd of Hattiesburg.

Barbara was born in Bay St. Louis and a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She attended Hancock North Central High School and previously worked for Pass Christian Industries, Casino Magic, and Favre Enterprise. She was of Catholic faith and a member of St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church in White Cypress.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM and Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 12:00 pm all at St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church, 27074 Saint Matthew Church Rd. Perkinston, MS 39573. Burial will follow at Alphonse Malley Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMLY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -