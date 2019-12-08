|
|
Barbara Jane Necaise
1954-2019
Kiln
Barbara Jane Necaise, age 65, passed away on December 5, 2019 in Kiln, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Joseph Cameron and Verina Veronica Ladner Cameron; brother, Stanley J. Cameron; sisters, Geraldine Necaise, Bernice Ladner, Charlene Cameron; and her son, Ron Keith Necaise.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronnie J. Necaise, of Kiln; son, Scott K. Necaise (Brandy) of Kiln; three grandchildren, Brittany Lafontaine, Cameron Necaise, Cambria Necaise, all of Kiln; one great-grandchild, Kaidence Ladner of Kiln; and four siblings, Verna Mae Ladner (Reginald) of Gulfport, Gerald Cameron of Kiln, Ernest Cameron (Starlett) of Kiln, and Ann Byrd of Hattiesburg.
Barbara was born in Bay St. Louis and a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She attended Hancock North Central High School and previously worked for Pass Christian Industries, Casino Magic, and Favre Enterprise. She was of Catholic faith and a member of St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church in White Cypress.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM and Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 12:00 pm all at St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church, 27074 Saint Matthew Church Rd. Perkinston, MS 39573. Burial will follow at Alphonse Malley Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMLY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019