|
|
Barbara Stone Puckett
1947 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Barbara Stone Puckett, 71, of Gulfport, MS passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bart and Mary Woodard; six siblings, Peggy Kidd, Carlton Kidd, Patsy Kidd, Betty Ladner, Kendall Lee Woodard and Cynthia Havard; and her grandchild, Dakota Spiers.
Ms. Barbara's survivors include her children, Eddie (Beth) Stone and Cindy (Derek) Spiers; her brother, Bartley (Debbie) Woodard; her sister, Brenda (Dave) Baughn; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother, well loved by many friends and family.
The family wishes to thank Southern Care Hospice and Garden Park Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Windsor Park, 6108 N. Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS 39564, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 27, 2019