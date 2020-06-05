Barbara Shelton



January 5, 1930–May 28, 2020



Wilmington NC



Barbara Shelton (née Bugbee) died peacefully at home on May 28, 2020 in Wilmington NC at the age of 90.



Barbara is survived by her husband, William Shelton; children, Shirley Scott of Belle Vernon PA and Steven Shelton (wife, Siobhain Shelton) of Wilmington NC; grandchildren, Liam and Linnane Shelton of Wilmington NC; brother, George Bugbee, Jr of Boston MA.



Barbara was born on January 5, 1930 in Indianapolis IN to George and Gladys Bugbee. She received a degree in physical therapy at Indiana State University and joined the Air Force as a physical therapist in 1951, where she met and married William Shelton in 1958. She enjoyed sports, such as bowling, tennis, and ping pong. She was an Air Force wide doubles champion in tennis. They traveled Europe, visiting Carlsberg Brewery and shopping for furniture in Copenhagen, and enjoyed in Oktoberfest in Munich. When she was a captain, she earned veteran status with the National Defense Service Medal and Air Force Longevity Service Award. Her children remember her as intelligent and competitive. She encouraged them to pursue their goals.



Barbara graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1972 with a degree in accounting. She excelled at mathematics and even assisted her children in understanding college calculus. Later she earned her MBA. She was ahead of her time and loved technology and computing. She was passionate about bridge and the stock market. She loved animals, music, and supper clubs. She was an active and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Biloxi MS. She was twice a cancer survivor



A funeral will be scheduled in Clay KY at a later date. The family would like to thank her long time caregiver, Victoria Brown, for her dedication and loving care, and appreciate her many and lifelong special friends from the military service, overseas, and in Cheyenne WY, Biloxi MS, and Wilmington NC.





