Riemann Family Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
D'IBERVILLE MOOSE LODGE
Biloxi

Barbara Ann Tichy, age 76, of Biloxi, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a long-time member of the D'Iberville Moose Lodge and a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wright; her parents, Vera Thornton and Harvey Gray; and beloved granddaughter, Jaleesa Oliver.



She is survived by her loving companion, Bill Tice; daughters, Cathy Tichy (John Demoret) and Sandy Wise (Buddy Thompson); her sons, Michael (Anna) Tichy and Timothy (Rene) Tichy; grandchildren Jeff Oliver (Laura Lee) and Joshua Oliver, Timothy Wise, Adam and Andrew Tichy, Patricia, Emma, Robert, Nathan and Donald Tichy; eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Bonnie (Marshall) Gertbitz, Cindy (Dan) Killoran; her brothers, Bud (Claudia) Gray and Woody (Louisa) Allen; and many other dear friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held at the D'IBERVILLE MOOSE LODGE, on Thursday, June 13 at noon. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

Online condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019
