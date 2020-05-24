Barbara Tolbert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jones Tolbert

1936 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Barbara Jones Tolbert, 83, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Biloxi.

Barbara graduated from High School in Long Beach, and attended the University of Alabama where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology in 1958. She taught high school Science for over 25 years in Pensacola, FL before retiring and returning back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was an avid Bridge player for decades and especially loved playing with her husband Bill. She and Bill attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gulfport.

Barbara was happily married and survived by her husband of 16 years, O.W. "Bill" Tolbert; her son, James (Erin) McAtee; her grandchildren, Ella McAtee and Campbell McAtee; and her step-children, Jeff Tolbert and Cindy Tolbert.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi was honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved