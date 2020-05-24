Barbara Jones Tolbert
1936 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Barbara Jones Tolbert, 83, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Biloxi.
Barbara graduated from High School in Long Beach, and attended the University of Alabama where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology in 1958. She taught high school Science for over 25 years in Pensacola, FL before retiring and returning back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was an avid Bridge player for decades and especially loved playing with her husband Bill. She and Bill attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gulfport.
Barbara was happily married and survived by her husband of 16 years, O.W. "Bill" Tolbert; her son, James (Erin) McAtee; her grandchildren, Ella McAtee and Campbell McAtee; and her step-children, Jeff Tolbert and Cindy Tolbert.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi was honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.