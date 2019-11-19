The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Belle Fountain Baptist Church
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
1957 - 2019
Barbara Wade Obituary
Barbara Ann Smith Wade

1957 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mrs. Barbara Ann Smith Wade, age 62, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Mrs. Wade was a loving, sweet, kind and amazing woman. She was always smiling and loved to travel. She loved to make wreaths for the holidays and lit up a room when she came in.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Clarence Smith and Lola Smith.

Survivors include her husband, James Wade, son, Chris (Missye) Dozier, daughter, Lana Evelyn Wade, sisters-in-law, Kathy (Ron) Drew and Patricia (David) Stewart, grandchildren, Mallorye and Mallanye Dozier, numerous nieces and nephews and her much beloved dogs, Abby and Hunter T.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, from 6pm until 8pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. On Wednesday, November 20, there will be a 12 noon church service at Belle Fountain Baptist Church. Burial will follow on Thursday, November 21 at 10am in Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
