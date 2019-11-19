|
|
Barbara Ann Smith Wade
1957 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Barbara Ann Smith Wade, age 62, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Mrs. Wade was a loving, sweet, kind and amazing woman. She was always smiling and loved to travel. She loved to make wreaths for the holidays and lit up a room when she came in.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Clarence Smith and Lola Smith.
Survivors include her husband, James Wade, son, Chris (Missye) Dozier, daughter, Lana Evelyn Wade, sisters-in-law, Kathy (Ron) Drew and Patricia (David) Stewart, grandchildren, Mallorye and Mallanye Dozier, numerous nieces and nephews and her much beloved dogs, Abby and Hunter T.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, from 6pm until 8pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. On Wednesday, November 20, there will be a 12 noon church service at Belle Fountain Baptist Church. Burial will follow on Thursday, November 21 at 10am in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2019