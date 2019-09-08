|
Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Wright
1935 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Wright of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Barbara was born on March 4, 1935 in Seattle, WA to Ralph and Mary Boldt.
Soon after graduating from High School, Barbara enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Presidio, CA for a brief time. While she was stationed in Germany, she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Wright and after a whirlwind romance of only three months, they married. A love that lasted 63 years this past December. Several of those years were spent traveling for the Air Force and raising 5 children. Once stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, they immediately knew that Biloxi was where they wanted to raise their children, and where they later adopted another child to complete their family.
Barbara was an avid reader of books and she had an extensive library at home. She was a very accomplished bowler and respected by her peers. She earned many awards including her induction into the MS Bowling Hall of Fame. Everyone who knew Barbara, admired her love of gardening and her adoration of her beloved feline friends. She was a recognized breeder of show quality cats, but once she retired from breeding and showing, she still kept her fur babies with her at all times. She was an advocate for homeless animals and often fostered kittens through the local Humane Society, until they were adopted.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Terrance Wright; her parents, Ralph and Mary Boldt; and her brother, Jerry Boldt.
Survivors include her husband, John Wright; her sons, John Wright, Jr. (Denise), Timothy Wright and Timothy Wright, Jr. (Stephanie); her daughters, Tamera "Tami" (Joe) Seidule and Christine (David) Gossett; and her grandchildren, Heather Brooke, Christopher Wright, Jennifer Pittman, Barbara Middleton, Steven Gossett, II, Joseph Seidule, IV, Stefanie Foster, and Joycelyn Peters.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019