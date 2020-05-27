Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatrice Ann Long



Vancleave



age 70, died Sat., May 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sat., May 30 at 10837 Old Fort Bayou Rd., Vancleave, MS. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, Ocean Springs, is in charge of arrangements. (228) 875-1266





