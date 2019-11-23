|
|
Beatrice Gaupp Mestayer
Mar.14, 1927---Nov. 21, 2019
Bay St. Louis, MS
Beatrice Gaupp Mestayer, beloved wife of Henry F. Mestayer, passed away peacefully, after 92 years of life, on November 21, 2019 at their home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Beatrice and Henry enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 62 years with many travel adventures. Early in life Beatrice was a medical technician at Tulane University School of Medicine followed by years of devoted volunteer work at East Jefferson General Hospital and numerous charitable organizations. In addition to her loving husband she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents and siblings.
A celebration of Life Mass will be held at St Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at 2:30 pm at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, care of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 23, 2019