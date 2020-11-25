1/1
Beatrice Ruspoli Williams
November 21, 2020
Bay St. Louis, Mississippi - Beatrice Ruspoli Williams, age 77, passed away November 21, 2020 due to Alzheimer's and complications from COVID-19. A long time Bay St. Louis resident, she grew up in Pass Christian and moved to the Bay after marrying her life-long sweetheart, Cecil Williams.
In addition to raising her son, "Ms Bea" was well-known for making beautiful decorated cakes, as well as helping brides prepare for their weddings and students celebrate their graduations. After retiring, she was very active in volunteering for home hospice care and cooking for the Rabboni Ministry at her church, Our Lady of the Gulf. She also enjoyed music, especially by Elvis Presley, and made frequent trips to Graceland.
Ms Bea is survived by her son and his fiancé; her grandson and his fiancé; two brothers and their families; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
No matter if you knew Ms Bea from her cakes, her shop, or her coffee visits to McDonald's, all would agree that she was always ready with a smile and a joke to brighten up everyone's day.
Due to the pandemic, the family asks that if you wish to pay respects you do so at the graveside service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Bay St. Louis at 3:30pm. Riemann Family Funeral Home, Waveland is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name.



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
