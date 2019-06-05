|
|
Beatrice Ladner Shaw
1926-2019
Gulfport
Beatrice Ladner Shaw, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Shaw; parents, John Marie Ladner and Nora Cuevas Ladner; brothers, John Ivy Ladner, YT Ladner, and Ralph Ladner; sisters, Olivia Bailey, Ovena Clark, Stella Bell, and Ella Marshall.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Evergreen Gardens Cemetery in Gulfport.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019