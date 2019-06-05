Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Evergreen Gardens Cemetery
Gulfport, MS
Beatrice Shaw Obituary
Beatrice Ladner Shaw

1926-2019

Gulfport

Beatrice Ladner Shaw, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Shaw; parents, John Marie Ladner and Nora Cuevas Ladner; brothers, John Ivy Ladner, YT Ladner, and Ralph Ladner; sisters, Olivia Bailey, Ovena Clark, Stella Bell, and Ella Marshall.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Evergreen Gardens Cemetery in Gulfport.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019
