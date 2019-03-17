|
Beatrice Marion Singley
1928-2019
Ocean Springs
Beatrice Marion (St. Peter) Singley, 91 of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born March 6, 1928 in Russell, MA.
Bea was predeceased by her loving husband, Albert of 58 years.
Bea is survived by her daughters, Lou Carsen of Ocean Springs, MS, and Linda Knierim (Neil) of Birmingham, AL; her son, Chris Singley of California; her four grandchildren, Edward Jester (Jade), Cheryl Jester, Angela Lee, and Jessica Lee; her four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lowery, Landon Lowery, Cameran Necaise, and Ayrik Grigg; her sister, Loretta Leger of Winter Garden, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org.
Funeral Services will be held at the Ocean Springs Chapel of BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:30pm. Friends may visit from 11:30am until the service time. Interment will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019