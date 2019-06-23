Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Resources
Beckie Gregory


Beckie Gregory
Beckie Gregory Obituary
Beckie Necaise Gregory

1963-2019

Pass Christian

Beckie Necaise Gregory, age 56 of Pass Christian, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents Buford and Lanell Necaise, her Brother, Donnie Necaise; her paternal grandparents, Mama Lou and Alphonse Necaise; and maternal grandparents, Jo Pete and Hazel Ladner.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth(Ken) Gregory; her three daughters, Jenica Swilley, Erica Page (Johnathan), and Destinie Heitzmann (Noah); 8 grandchildren, Kendra, Alexa, Gavyn, Makayla, Rylan, Everly, Mia, and Saylor; a brother, Richard "Rickie" Necaise; her sister, Debrah "Debbie" Necaise; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.

She was a very special person with a very unique soul. She was definitely an animal lover. She also loved her family dearly. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to South Mississippi Humane Society.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 6:30 PM, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, with a visitation for family and friends from 5:30 PM until the service.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 23, 2019
