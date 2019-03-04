Becky Jane Ashby Shumock



December 8, 1957 - February 26, 2019



Moss Point, MS



Our beloved mother, Becky Jane Ashby Shumock, age 61 passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after a valiant two year battle with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. She was born on December 8, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. The daughter of Virgil Austin Ashby and Marilyn Louthan Ashby.



Becky graduated with high honors from Harrison Central High School in 1976. She continued her education at USM where she earned a Master's Degree in Education. Becky's love for education led her to become a psychology instructor at MGCCC Jackson County Campus for 26 years. As head of the social science department, her leadership skills inspired her coworkers and students to follow her example and pursue their passions. She has inspired students all over the coast with her positive and vibrant personality. There were so many times that former students would comment on her lasting impression. The dedication, love, and respect that her coworkers have shown during this time are a true testament to her legacy. We are forever thankful for all of her colleagues and students that have supported her through these times.



She is survived by her husband, Brett Shumock; her brother, Steve Ashby (Cheryl); her children James Posey, Bridget Mudgett (Drew), Jared Posey (Jeni); her stepsons Martin Shumock (Charity) and Devin Shumock (Paige); her in-laws Raphael and Betty Shumock and Randy Shumock; her grandchildren Kennedy, Meredyth, Whitney, Dillon, Skylar, Carolyn, Alyssa, Jackie, and Clay. She leaves behind many dearly loved nieces and nephews, along with countless others who thought of her as a second mom.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Marilyn Ashby and her brother David Ashby.



Becky's love for her rescue animals was so apparent to those who knew her. She never turned down any animal that needed a home. Her special lifelong love of dachshunds was always evident, as there was at least one running around her house.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her lifelong friend (Aunt) Sara Ward (Terry) for their loving devotion, care, and dedication to Becky over the years, especially during this challenging chapter in her life.



We are forever thankful for her longtime friends, Sammy, Ann, and Samantha Ellis who are so special to lead her memorial service. She leaves behind numerous friends to cherish her memory. She loved and cared for them all very deeply.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS. The visitation with her family will be at 5 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 6 pm.



In lieu of flowers, it was Becky's wish that contributions be made to the " ".



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary