Services Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Big Level Baptist Church Service 1:00 PM Big Level Baptist Church

Belinda Ann Cobb Carlisle, age 60, went into the arms of her loving Savior on July 17, 2019, with her loving daughter at her side. She was born on April 25, 1959 in Wiggins, MS. Belinda was a long-time employee of MGCCC and loved every minute of working with the many students who came to her window. So many of them would come back to see her or send cards just to tell her thank you for every extra mile she went to make sure they got their education. Belinda enjoyed being outside in her flowerbeds, taking road trips with Stephanie and Krischon and spending time with family and friends.



Belinda is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Elaine Michaud Cobb, and her brother, Gregory R. Cobb. She leaves behind her precious daughter and grandson, Stephanie and Krischon Mayfield of Perkinston, whom were her confidants and caregivers until God called her home. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Peyton and Hannah, children of Auston Grant, all of Wiggins, her father, Rufus "Joe" Cobb (Frances) of Wiggins, her sister, Wanda Cobb Robertson (Tony) of Purvis, her brother, Joe Walker Cobb (Missy) of Wiggins, several nieces and nephews, her best friends, Becky Turner and Judy Cater, her ex-husband/friend, Ben Carlisle, stepchildren Viola Hunt (Steven), Courtney Sherrill (Chris), Reba Ragan (Jacob); their children, Logan, Preslea, Eli, Layla and Beckham and a host of very special friends.



Until the very end Belinda savored every moment and delighted in her family and friends. She fought the hard fight and never gave up, many times to the doctors' amazement. She was an awesome fighter – not only against cancer but against anything that came between her and her family that she loved so very much.



A very heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Forrest General Hospital, Dr. David Morris and the staff at The Cancer Center in Hattiesburg, and Asbury Hospice. The family would also like to thank the special friends who visited, called, texted, provided meals, comfort, love, and many prayers during Belinda's journey.



Belinda was a beautifully fierce and amazing woman. She loved with all of her heart and would go to the ends of the earth for those she cherished. Everyone who ever met her came away feeling like they had known her forever and looked forward to when they could see her again. She had a heart for those who needed help, and often did without herself so others could have.



There are so many that will deeply grieve the loss of this beautiful light in our lives. But we all rest in the blessed assurance that our beloved Belinda is being held by our precious Savior and is truly at peace and filled with joy.



She will forever remain in our hearts and memories. Her love for us will never end. Until the day we meet again…. go rest high on that mountain, love. Your work here is done – and oh our beautiful Belinda, what a wonderfully amazing job you did.



Visitation with the family will be held at Big Level Baptist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 with services beginning at 1:00 p.m. The family requests that everyone that attends wears happy or bright colors to celebrate the joy that Belinda brought us all.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to , Memphis, TN, The Cancer Center of Hattiesburg, and Costumes for a Cause, Gulfport, MS 39505 (http://www.c4acnonprofit.com). Published in The Sun Herald on July 19, 2019