Ben Bernie Deschamp



1943-2020



Lizana



Ben Bernie Deschamp (Papa Ben to his grandkids), age 77, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, May 1.



He was born and raised in the Dedeaux Community and was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elouise Cuevas; along with their son, Kendall; their daughter, baby girl Deschamp; his parents, Ben and Cordelia (Deschamp) Malley (step-dad, Nathaniel Malley); and his brothers, Ruford, Reuben, and Larry.



He is survived by his sons, Bernie (Belynda) Deschamp of Denham Springs, LA, Darryl (Sonia) Deschamp of Saucier, MS, and Craig (Connie) Deschamp of Dedeaux, MS; his grandchildren, Brian (Amber), Cody, Ryan, Destinee, Brandon, Garrett (Alix), Hunter, Madison and Dawson; his great-grandsons, Sawyer, Riley, Jackson; his great-grandaughter, Dylan Elle; his sisters, Audrey Faye Dryden of Gulfport, MS, and Dorothy Jean Holland of Dedeaux, MS; his friend, Shirley Peterson Valenza; and his watchdog, Molley.



He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Lizana. He began his career at Dedeaux Packing Company as a butcher and later became a welder for Teledyne Irby Steel where he worked as a welder for over 25 years before retiring. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. He coached several Little League teams in the Lizana Community over the years, umpired on occasion, and was President of the Little League Association. He was also an avid hunter who loved training dogs.



Due to the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 as it applies to funeral services, services at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, will be private for the immediate family. Pastor Mark Warden will preside over the services at Wolf River Cemetery in Lizana on Tuesday, May 5, at 2:00 PM where extended family will be invited.







