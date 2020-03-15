|
Benard "Ben" Ellis Hagood
1950-2020
Vancleave, MS
Benard "Ben" Ellis Hagood, age 69, of Vancleave passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Ben was born in Columbus, MS on May 26, 1950. He joined the US Marine Corp in 1967 and served in Vietnam. He served on the USS Nimitz when it was commissioned. He loved to hunt, fish and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Mary Hagood.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Waltman Hagood of Vancleave, MS; sons, Chris (Dana) Hagood of Vicksburg, MS and Robert (Amy) Hagood of Ocean Springs, MS; sister, Sheila Barras; brothers, Richard Hagood, Jim Hagood, Kenny Hagood and Billy Hagood; and five grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road in Biloxi. Friends may visit two hours prior. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020