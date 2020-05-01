Benita Bush Jones
Gulfport
Benita Bush Jones, age 87, died April 25, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2020.