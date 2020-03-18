|
Col. Bernard F. Podlin, DDS, MS, USAF, Ret.
1932 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Col. Bernard F. Podlin, DDS, MS, USAF, Ret., age 88, of Long Beach, passed away on March 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death byhis parents, Frank and Estelle Podlasinski; a brother, Larry Podlin; 2 sisters, Adeline Sosnowski and Sylvia Dobie; and a grandson, Matthew Gatewood.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Anne Podlin; his children, Michael Podlin, Catherine (Dr. Scott) Gatewood; David (Norma) Podlin, Paul (Valerie) Podlin, and Dr. Christopher (Marissa) Podlin; 9 grandchildren, Robert Gatewood, Joshua Podlin, Jacob Podlin, Gabriel Podlin, Addyson Podlin, Annaliese Podlin, Henry Podlin, Hayes Podlin, and Presley Podlin; and other relatives and friends.
Dr. Podlin was a native of Chicago, IL. And had been a resident of Long Beach for many years. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois, the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Dentistry, and the Tuft University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. He served the in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War retiring as a Colonel after 28 years of honorable service. He received a Bronze Star for his service during Vietnam from 1970-71. Dr. Podlin also received a Meritorious Service Medal for his service at KAFB where he opened the dental clinic and taught Periodontics. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked as a Board Certified Periodontist from 1978 until his retirement in 2016.
He enjoyed most sports, especially golf, football, collegiate wrestling, and baseball. He enjoyed any activity that included his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #1593, and was a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Dr. Podlin was a wonderful husband and father. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a devout Catholic and he was also a true patriot that loved and served his country. He was very dedicated to his patients and he treated them as his own family. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am in the church. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 18, 2020