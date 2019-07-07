The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bernice Overmyer Obituary
Bernice Butler Overmyer

1917 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Bernice Butler Overmyer passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Andrew Jackson Overmyer Sr. She is survived by her son Andrew Jackson (Sandy) Overmyer Jr., her daughter Patty Overmyer (Ricky) Bond, her grandchildren Macey (Collier) Young, Amy (Eric) Zuzack, Andrew Overmyer III (Allison) Overmyer , Natalie (Paul) Chouinard, her great-grandchildren Anna Grace Young, Amelia Kate Young, Ava Laurel Young, Alexander Zuzack, Isaiah Zuzack, Evelyn Overmyer, Vivian Overmyer, Violet Overmyer, Hannah Chouinard, and Layton Bradley.

A private graveside funeral was held on May 15, 2019 where Bernice was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Jack. Pastor Jeff Switzer of Trinity United Methodist led the graveside service. As a beautiful and memorable tribute, "Amazing Grace" was sung by her great-granddaughter, Anna Grace Young.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 15th Street, Gulfport was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 7, 2019
