Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Bernice Thompson Obituary
Bernice Cuevas Thompson

1930 ~ 2019

Carriere

Bernice Cuevas Thompson, age 88, of Carriere, MS, entered into God's loving arms on May 26, 2019, with her family at her side.

She was born to the late Claude and Noreen Cuevas on August 22, 1930 in Picayune, MS. In 1950, Bernice graduated from Kiln Consolidated High School and married the late Milton "Mickey" Thompson.

She was the loving and devoted mother of Claude Michael Thompson (Glenda), William David Thompson (Melanie), and Connie Thompson BourQuard (Rene'). She is also survived by six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice enjoyed playing guitar and passed her appreciation of music on to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and was the biggest college basketball fan (she loved her Duke Blue Devils).

Bernice was immensely proud of her family and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often spoke of her youth, growing up with her five siblings.

The family would like to thank Summerfield Retirement Community and Hospice Specialists of Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach, MS. Burial will take place at Allen Cemetery, 28th Street Long Beach, MS.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019
