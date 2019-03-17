BERNIE LAVELL SEAL



Ocean Springs



BERNIE LAVELL SEAL, AGE 80



And a resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi died Wednesday evening March 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. He was a native of the Pine Community of Washington Parish, Louisiana and a graduate of Pine High School. Bernie joined the United States Air Force and began a 22 year career that had him serve abroad in Okinawa, Italy, Crete and Germany as well as Texas and Montana in the United States. Upon retiring, Bernie continued his service in the Army and Air Force Exchange Services for another 15 years before settling on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading and cooking for his family and friends. He also enjoyed working in his yard.



Survived by:



Wife of 58 years: Nancy Knight Seal of Ocean Springs



Son: Aaron Wade Seal of Ocean Springs



Daughter: Mary Elizabeth Seal of Ocean Springs



5 Siblings and their Spouses: Dan and Ann Seal of Tupelo, MS,



Walt and Sally Seal of Pine, LA,



Alice and Wayne DeVries of Camdenton, MO,



Tommy Seal of Pine, LA,



Joann and John Taylor of Franklinton, LA



Also numerous nieces and nephews



He was preceded in death by his parents Bernice Seal and Maxine Moore Seal, brothers Johnny Seal, Colin Seal, sisters Marilyn Schilling, Ida Rose Seal and several sisters in law and brothers in law.



Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home (1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA) on Saturday March 16th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am Saturday with Rev. Jerry Kennedy officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Pine First Baptist Church Cemetery.



Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary