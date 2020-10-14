Bert Allen

Bert Park Allen
Oxford
Bert Park Allen, age 84 years, resident of Oxford, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. with The Reverend Bo Roberts and The Reverend Jody Burnett officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was born February 2, 1936 in Batesville, MS to the late Elbert and Helen Burnett Allen. He was a graduate of The University of Mississippi and lifelong fan and supporter who loved to cheer on the Rebels in all capacities but especially football and baseball. For 37 years on the MS Gulf Coast, Bert was an accomplished businessman as an automobile dealer of multiple franchises including Pontiac, GMC, Isuzu, Mercedes Benz, and Toyota in Gulfport, MS.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dot Allen; his grandsons Jonathan (Nicolle) Allen and Scott (Andria) Allen; his great granddaughters Georgia and Lillan Allen. He is also survived by his sister Burnett Allen, niece Cheryl and nephew Hal.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Allen's memory may be made to the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, c/o University of MS Loyalty Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655or to a charity of your choice
.