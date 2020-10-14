1/
Bert Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Park Allen

Oxford

Bert Park Allen, age 84 years, resident of Oxford, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. with The Reverend Bo Roberts and The Reverend Jody Burnett officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was born February 2, 1936 in Batesville, MS to the late Elbert and Helen Burnett Allen. He was a graduate of The University of Mississippi and lifelong fan and supporter who loved to cheer on the Rebels in all capacities but especially football and baseball. For 37 years on the MS Gulf Coast, Bert was an accomplished businessman as an automobile dealer of multiple franchises including Pontiac, GMC, Isuzu, Mercedes Benz, and Toyota in Gulfport, MS.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dot Allen; his grandsons Jonathan (Nicolle) Allen and Scott (Andria) Allen; his great granddaughters Georgia and Lillan Allen. He is also survived by his sister Burnett Allen, niece Cheryl and nephew Hal.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Allen's memory may be made to the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, c/o University of MS Loyalty Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655or to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
01:30 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
419 Highway 6 West
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-7971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 13, 2020
I am so thankful for the opportunities that Bert gave me, he was the first person in business to give me a chance. I will be forever grateful. I will miss the conversations that we shared.
Eric Lee
Friend
October 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope.
I will always remember Bert as a great businessman, golfer and Ole Miss football enthusiast.
I’m especially glad to have spoken with him recently and gotten to pray for him.
There is no pain nor tears in Heaven and we will see him again through Christ Jesus.
Barbara Allen
Family
October 12, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved