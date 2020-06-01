Bertel Joseph Ladner
1934-2020
Biloxi
Bertel Joseph Ladner, 86, of Biloxi, MS, died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Gulfport, MS on February 20, 1934. Bertel was a native of Lizana and a longtime resident of Gulfport.
Bertel was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a professional gambler and participated in many poker tournaments, where he was well known.
He is survived by his three daughters, Myron Webb, Wanda Ladner and Jennifer Ladner; his three sons, Kelly Ladner, Brian Ladner and Brandon Ladner; his sister, Ginger Woodard; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Chapel in Biloxi, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 PM.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Chapel in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. 228-374-5650. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
1934-2020
Biloxi
Bertel Joseph Ladner, 86, of Biloxi, MS, died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Gulfport, MS on February 20, 1934. Bertel was a native of Lizana and a longtime resident of Gulfport.
Bertel was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a professional gambler and participated in many poker tournaments, where he was well known.
He is survived by his three daughters, Myron Webb, Wanda Ladner and Jennifer Ladner; his three sons, Kelly Ladner, Brian Ladner and Brandon Ladner; his sister, Ginger Woodard; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Chapel in Biloxi, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 PM.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Chapel in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. 228-374-5650. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.