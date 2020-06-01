Bertel Joseph Ladner
1934 - 2020
Bertel Joseph Ladner

1934-2020

Biloxi

Bertel Joseph Ladner, 86, of Biloxi, MS, died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Gulfport, MS on February 20, 1934. Bertel was a native of Lizana and a longtime resident of Gulfport.

Bertel was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a professional gambler and participated in many poker tournaments, where he was well known.

He is survived by his three daughters, Myron Webb, Wanda Ladner and Jennifer Ladner; his three sons, Kelly Ladner, Brian Ladner and Brandon Ladner; his sister, Ginger Woodard; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Chapel in Biloxi, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 PM.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Chapel in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. 228-374-5650. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
June 1, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
