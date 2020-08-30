Bertha Moseley

Ms. Bertha Elizabeth Moseley



Gulfport, MS.



On August 27, 2020, after a brief illness at age 93, Ms Bertha Elizabeth Moseley passed from her loving family to God's care. A Gulf Coast resident since 1960, she was born in Autauga County, AL, to Charles Francis Wood and Rebecca Jones Wood. She was one of six siblings born on the family farm, which has now operated continuously for the past 135 year. Bertha was a devoted Christian and member of historic Ivy Creek Methodist Church in the Mulberry, AL, community. She graduated as a valedictorian of Hicks HS, Autaugaville, AL.



Bertha married a young WWII veteran and became an Air Force wife, living in the US and London, England. After rearing four children, she earned a nursing degree from MGCCC. She later retired from Biloxi Regional Medical Center, much appreciated by patients for her compassionate care. Bertha was a faithful member of Trinity Methodist Church, Gulfport, and in her later years enjoyed televised worship services of First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. Bertha loved sunshine, birds and animals, gardening, collecting heirloom plants, listening to classical music, reading, and completing challenging crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved her children, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Ms. Moseley was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, a lovely granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Palmer, two nieces, and five nephews. She will be greatly missed by her children, Ms. Janet (David) Sellers, Dr. Patricia Moseley (Allan Smith), Mr. Frank (Dr. Christine) Moseley, and Mr. Jeff (Edith) Moseley, as well as many relatives and close friends.



Bertha spent her final two years at Azalea Gardens Skilled Nursing Facility, Wiggins, MS, where she was delighted to have been selected as the 2020 Mardi Gras Queen. There she cheerfully greeted all residents and staff on her daily walks. Bertha is irreplaceable in many hearts. She lived a God-fearing life and welcomed His comfort and mercy. Her family is especially thankful for the tender care she received from the Azalea Garden Staff.



Interment will be in the family cemetery, Ivy Creek Methodist Church, with a celebration of her life at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of South MS.





