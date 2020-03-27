The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch Cemetery
1929 - 2020
Beryl Virginia Noble Bond

1929-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Beryl Virginia Noble Bond, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones on March 24, 2020.

Beryl was born in Ocean Springs and was a life-long resident of the coast. She was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at Bell Fountain Baptist Church in O.S. and was a member of the WMU (Women's Missionary Union). She always thought of others before herself and took care of their needs above hers. She is now reunited forever with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Rankin Bond, Sr.; parents, Morris and Jane Noble; two brothers, Chester Noble and Leo Noble; and three sisters, Eunice Seymour, Naomi Noble, and Ona Lee Dunbar.

Beryl is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sue Bond Durbin; two sons, Louis (Tonia Galle) Bond and George Bond; grandchildren, Todd Durbin, Jason Durbin, Justin Bond, and Jacob Bond; and several great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Tonia Galle Bond and Solace Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on March 27, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
