Beryl Norman

Beryl Norman Obituary
Beryl Ruth Marlow

Gulfport

Beryl Ruth Marlow, age 86, of Gulfport, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Ann (Schulz) Sylvester and her sister, Joyce Roper.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Louis Marlow; her children, Mike (Liz) Marlow, Annette (David) McKenna, Diana (Steve) Tingle, Debi Webster, and Keith (Leah) Marlow; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Ferdinand Sylvester and Russell Sylvester.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2020, at 12:30pm, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd, Biloxi. Visitation will be from 10:30am-12:30pm. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
