Bessie Lorene Keene Furby
October 18,1933 - November 23, 2019
Moss Point
Bessie Lorene Keene Furby,age 86,went to be with the Lord on November 23,2019,at Smith Manor Assisted Living Home in Lucedale ,MS ,where she had resided for the past five years. Lorene was born in Newton County,MS, on October 18,1933, and attended Beulah Hubbard School. She later moved to the Gulf Coast, and while working at Mrs. Bill's Restaurant in Moss Point, she met Leroy Furby. They later married on November 23,1955. She and Leroy made their home in Moss Point for 52 years until Leroy's death in 2007.
Lorene was no stranger to hard work and she devoted her days to raising their five children, cooking, keeping a spotless house and helping the elderly neighbors keep their houses and yards in order. Lorene was an excellent cook and there was always a pot of coffee on the stove and home baked sweets ready to be enjoyed by family and friends. Holidays meant endless hours spent in the kitchen ensuring everyone's favorite dishes were on the menu. Many of her specialties are still enjoyed today as she unselfishly shared her recipes. If anyone left hungry from her table, it was their own fault. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leroy, and three sons, Frankie Leroy Furby (1957); Terry Anthony (Tony) Furby (1980) and Tommy Eugene (Scooter) Furby (2009) ,Grandson, Justin McDuff Eiland on May 20, 2019. Three brothers, James (Poochie) Keene; Ray (Buster) Keene and Tommy Keene. She is survived by her children Robert Leon Furby (Ellen); Ricky Joe Furby (Tricia) and Melanie Lisa Eiland (Kim Seaman); eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Keene Dean and Beverly Keene Jones (K.C.), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday November 26,2019, from 10 A.M. until 12 P.M. at Holder-Wells Funeral Home, 4007 Main St. Moss Point, MS 39563 with funeral service beginning at 12 from the funeral home chapel, with Mr.Harvey Barton officiating. Burial will follow in Machpelah cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clay "Corky" Davidson, Jim Grierson, Terry Busby, Kirk Jones, Jeff Jones and Jordan Eiland.
The family would like to extend a special, heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Smith Manor Assisted Living Home for their exceptional care, compassion and love of our mother.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019