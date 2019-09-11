|
|
Betty Browning Clark
1958-2019
Gulfport
Betty Browning Clark, aged 61, died at her residence in Gulfport on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Ms. Clark was born February 28, 1958 in Laurel, Mississippi, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Browning. Betty attended Gulfport East High School, Class of 1977, and resided on the Gulf Coast for most of her life. Betty excelled in several occupations throughout her lifetime. Betty was the sole proprietor of Renaissance Whole Foods and a successful self-employed business woman. Betty also worked as a dealer for the Grand Casino in Gulfport. At the time of her death, Betty was employed by Outback Steakhouse as an exceptional server. Family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Betty, who leaves behind a legacy of professional excellence, compassion, and her trademark wit and sense of humor.
Most of all Betty was known for her candor, honesty and ability to tell the "God's Honest Truth" regardless of who was asking!
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Browning, and her older sister Rebecca Browning Teal.
Betty is survived by countless friends and co-workers who love her like family, and long-time dear friends; Sally Miles, Carolyn Fuller, Dawn Carroll, Carl Garriga, and Pearl Wallace.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport, Mississippi where friends can visit one hour prior to the service. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019