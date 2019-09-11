The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Browning Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Browning Clark


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Browning Clark Obituary
Betty Browning Clark

1958-2019

Gulfport

Betty Browning Clark, aged 61, died at her residence in Gulfport on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Ms. Clark was born February 28, 1958 in Laurel, Mississippi, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Browning. Betty attended Gulfport East High School, Class of 1977, and resided on the Gulf Coast for most of her life. Betty excelled in several occupations throughout her lifetime. Betty was the sole proprietor of Renaissance Whole Foods and a successful self-employed business woman. Betty also worked as a dealer for the Grand Casino in Gulfport. At the time of her death, Betty was employed by Outback Steakhouse as an exceptional server. Family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Betty, who leaves behind a legacy of professional excellence, compassion, and her trademark wit and sense of humor.

Most of all Betty was known for her candor, honesty and ability to tell the "God's Honest Truth" regardless of who was asking!

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Browning, and her older sister Rebecca Browning Teal.

Betty is survived by countless friends and co-workers who love her like family, and long-time dear friends; Sally Miles, Carolyn Fuller, Dawn Carroll, Carl Garriga, and Pearl Wallace.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport, Mississippi where friends can visit one hour prior to the service. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport was honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now