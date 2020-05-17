Betty Jean Huggins Byars
Aug. 24, 1935--May 12, 2020
Moss Point, MS
Betty Jean Byars, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She was born on August 24, 1935, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Betty was a lifelong Mississippi native. She met George Mitchell Byars at Perkinston Junior College and they later married on July 16, 1954. They were married for 65 years.
After graduating in three years from Forest County Agricultural High School and attending college on a basketball scholarship, she became a skilled educator and taught elementary and high school math in Moss Point and Pascagoula School Districts.
Anyone who knew Betty understood that her real passions in life centered on family, church, and sports. As an All State Basketball Champion in high school, an inductee into the Hall of Fame on the Perkinston campus of the MGCCC athletic system for basketball, and a pitcher for a semi-pro softball league, she will be remembered as a premier athlete; however, tennis is where she shone the brightest. In 2009, she was inducted into the Mississippi Tennis Hall of Fame, making her the first from the Gulf Coast to receive the honor. The Singing River Yacht Club of Pascagoula dedicated a tennis court in her name honoring her for "her long service to SRYC and USTA tennis." She served as League Coordinator for the Mississippi Tennis Association (MTA) for many years and was instrumental in raising money to restore courts destroyed by Hurricane Katrina and the continuation of the sport on the Gulf Coast.
Betty was a fierce competitor and ranked nationally among USTA amateurs for a number of years. She spoke the language of her sport with children and adults alike. She rubbed elbows with princes of the court (Rod Laver and Evonne Goolagong). She talked tennis strategy with a White House staff member, later arranging a tennis match with Secretary of State, Alexander Haig, in Pascagoula. Her trophies, plaques, and awards numbered in the hundreds, and she played the game into her 80's with a passionate commitment to excellence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James H. Huggins and Esther Pace Huggins. She is survived by her husband, George; her sister, Bobbie Voris; two children, Marcia Byars Willett and Stephen Mitchell Byars; four grandchildren, James Joseph Willett (Johni), Sean Mitchell Byars, Jordan Willett Haywood (Adam), and Sara Carmen Byars; and four great- grandchildren, Marcus Tanner Sumrall, Emilia Jean Willett, George Everette Haywood, and Juliet James Willett.
Immediate family will observe a private graveside service at Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery in Forrest County on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with Rev. Dennis Ray Smith officiating and Steve Byars, Joey Willett, Timmy Shepard, Seth Shepard, Tommy Moffatt, and Paul Anderson serving as pallbearers. A celebration of her life will follow when health guidelines permit later this year. The date will be published on social media and through the website of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS, is in charge of arrangements. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Byars at www.heritagefuneralhome.us. Flowers may be sent to Heritage Funeral Home and/or donations can be made in Betty's loving memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Aug. 24, 1935--May 12, 2020
Moss Point, MS
Betty Jean Byars, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She was born on August 24, 1935, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Betty was a lifelong Mississippi native. She met George Mitchell Byars at Perkinston Junior College and they later married on July 16, 1954. They were married for 65 years.
After graduating in three years from Forest County Agricultural High School and attending college on a basketball scholarship, she became a skilled educator and taught elementary and high school math in Moss Point and Pascagoula School Districts.
Anyone who knew Betty understood that her real passions in life centered on family, church, and sports. As an All State Basketball Champion in high school, an inductee into the Hall of Fame on the Perkinston campus of the MGCCC athletic system for basketball, and a pitcher for a semi-pro softball league, she will be remembered as a premier athlete; however, tennis is where she shone the brightest. In 2009, she was inducted into the Mississippi Tennis Hall of Fame, making her the first from the Gulf Coast to receive the honor. The Singing River Yacht Club of Pascagoula dedicated a tennis court in her name honoring her for "her long service to SRYC and USTA tennis." She served as League Coordinator for the Mississippi Tennis Association (MTA) for many years and was instrumental in raising money to restore courts destroyed by Hurricane Katrina and the continuation of the sport on the Gulf Coast.
Betty was a fierce competitor and ranked nationally among USTA amateurs for a number of years. She spoke the language of her sport with children and adults alike. She rubbed elbows with princes of the court (Rod Laver and Evonne Goolagong). She talked tennis strategy with a White House staff member, later arranging a tennis match with Secretary of State, Alexander Haig, in Pascagoula. Her trophies, plaques, and awards numbered in the hundreds, and she played the game into her 80's with a passionate commitment to excellence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James H. Huggins and Esther Pace Huggins. She is survived by her husband, George; her sister, Bobbie Voris; two children, Marcia Byars Willett and Stephen Mitchell Byars; four grandchildren, James Joseph Willett (Johni), Sean Mitchell Byars, Jordan Willett Haywood (Adam), and Sara Carmen Byars; and four great- grandchildren, Marcus Tanner Sumrall, Emilia Jean Willett, George Everette Haywood, and Juliet James Willett.
Immediate family will observe a private graveside service at Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery in Forrest County on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with Rev. Dennis Ray Smith officiating and Steve Byars, Joey Willett, Timmy Shepard, Seth Shepard, Tommy Moffatt, and Paul Anderson serving as pallbearers. A celebration of her life will follow when health guidelines permit later this year. The date will be published on social media and through the website of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS, is in charge of arrangements. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Byars at www.heritagefuneralhome.us. Flowers may be sent to Heritage Funeral Home and/or donations can be made in Betty's loving memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.