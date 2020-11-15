1/1
Betty Callahan
1927 - 2020
Betty Callahan

4/25/1927 - 11/7/2020

Brentwood, Tennessee

Betty Douglas Callahan passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton and by her infant son Paul. She is survived by her daughters Libby Eleuterius (Rocky), Wendy Bracewell (John), six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a talented painter, an avid gardener and a longtime member of the Royal Sovereigns.

To celebrate her life, a private service will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date. An online guest book is available at AustinFuneralService.com. 615-377-0775


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
