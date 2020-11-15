Betty Callahan
4/25/1927 - 11/7/2020
Brentwood, Tennessee
Betty Douglas Callahan passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton and by her infant son Paul. She is survived by her daughters Libby Eleuterius (Rocky), Wendy Bracewell (John), six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a talented painter, an avid gardener and a longtime member of the Royal Sovereigns.
To celebrate her life, a private service will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date. An online guest book is available at AustinFuneralService.com
