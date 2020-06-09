Betty Beatrice England
1941 ~ 2020
Saucier
Betty Beatrice England, age 78, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Saucier, MS.
She was born in Humphreys County, Mississippi and graduated from Belzoni High School in 1962.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Cleveland Hampton.
She is survived by her husband, Joel England, Sr. of Saucier; two sons, Joel England, Jr. of Ocean Springs, Christopher England of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Andrew, Bryan, Dustin, Lyssa, Krista, and Christian; five great-grandchildren; mother, Flavia Hampton; two brothers, Rev. James "Buddy" Hampton and Donnie Hampton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.
