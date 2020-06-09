Betty England
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Beatrice England

1941 ~ 2020

Saucier

Betty Beatrice England, age 78, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Saucier, MS.

She was born in Humphreys County, Mississippi and graduated from Belzoni High School in 1962.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Cleveland Hampton.

She is survived by her husband, Joel England, Sr. of Saucier; two sons, Joel England, Jr. of Ocean Springs, Christopher England of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Andrew, Bryan, Dustin, Lyssa, Krista, and Christian; five great-grandchildren; mother, Flavia Hampton; two brothers, Rev. James "Buddy" Hampton and Donnie Hampton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved