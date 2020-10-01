Betty Jean EvansSept. 27, 1937 - Sept. 19, 2020McHenryMrs. Betty Jean Evans passed away on September 19. 2020 in Gulfport, MS. She was born on September 27, 1937 to the late Hiram and Mary Robinson. Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wade Evans; son, Mike Keys and her brother, Ed Robinson.She survived by her children, Beverly Howse (Sam Pressley) of Gulfport, Stanley Keyes of Laurel, Kenneth Keyes (Sam) of Laurel, and Neal Keyes (Shannon) of Columbia and a sister-in-law, Linda Robinson of Woolmarket; sisters, Gladys Brumbelow of Texas, Polly Martin of Gulfport, Sue Hover (Dell) of Gulfport; step-children, Rodney Evans (Paula) of McHenry, Joanna Wixey and Janet Villliard (William), both of Perkinston. She is survived by a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at McHenry Memorial Gardens. Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.