1/1
Betty Evans
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Evans

Sept. 27, 1937 - Sept. 19, 2020

McHenry

Mrs. Betty Jean Evans passed away on September 19. 2020 in Gulfport, MS. She was born on September 27, 1937 to the late Hiram and Mary Robinson. Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wade Evans; son, Mike Keys and her brother, Ed Robinson.

She survived by her children, Beverly Howse (Sam Pressley) of Gulfport, Stanley Keyes of Laurel, Kenneth Keyes (Sam) of Laurel, and Neal Keyes (Shannon) of Columbia and a sister-in-law, Linda Robinson of Woolmarket; sisters, Gladys Brumbelow of Texas, Polly Martin of Gulfport, Sue Hover (Dell) of Gulfport; step-children, Rodney Evans (Paula) of McHenry, Joanna Wixey and Janet Villliard (William), both of Perkinston. She is survived by a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at McHenry Memorial Gardens. Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
McHenry Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved