Betty Ann Gilbert
1938 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Betty Ann Gilbert, 81, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mrs. Gilbert was born in Abbeyville, LA and was a resident of Biloxi for over 80 years. She was retired from the Biloxi Public Schools cafeteria service and formerly worked for many years with Suarez Seafood and Biloxi Freezer. Mrs. Gilbert was of the Catholic faith and a member of Blessed Seelos Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth "Sugar Boy" Gilbert; her parents, Otis and Lydia St. Amant; her daughter, Karen Gilbert; her sister, Helen Hill; her brother, Otis Paul St. Amant; and her granddaughter, Lydia Nicole Phillips.
Mrs. Gilbert's survivors include her daughter, Sandra Adkins; her grandson, Kenny (Brittanie) Adkins; her godchild, Suzanne (Bubba) Bates; her brother-in-law, Fred Hill, Sr.; and her sisters-in-law, Cynthia St. Amant and Gayle (Joe) Todaro.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Entombment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.