Betty Gilbert
Betty Ann Gilbert

1938 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Betty Ann Gilbert, 81, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Biloxi.

Mrs. Gilbert was born in Abbeyville, LA and was a resident of Biloxi for over 80 years. She was retired from the Biloxi Public Schools cafeteria service and formerly worked for many years with Suarez Seafood and Biloxi Freezer. Mrs. Gilbert was of the Catholic faith and a member of Blessed Seelos Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth "Sugar Boy" Gilbert; her parents, Otis and Lydia St. Amant; her daughter, Karen Gilbert; her sister, Helen Hill; her brother, Otis Paul St. Amant; and her granddaughter, Lydia Nicole Phillips.

Mrs. Gilbert's survivors include her daughter, Sandra Adkins; her grandson, Kenny (Brittanie) Adkins; her godchild, Suzanne (Bubba) Bates; her brother-in-law, Fred Hill, Sr.; and her sisters-in-law, Cynthia St. Amant and Gayle (Joe) Todaro.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Entombment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
JUN
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
1 entry
May 31, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
