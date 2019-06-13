Betty Sue Griffin



1946 ~ 2019



Vancleave



Betty Sue Griffin passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS at the age of 72.



She was born September 1, 1946 in Vancleave, MS to Millard "Papa" Wilson, Sr. and Ella Viola Wilson. She was a lifelong resident of Vancleave where she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Betty was a member of Ramsay Hills Baptist Church and enjoyed bird watching, flowers, plants, traveling with her husband to the Mountains, spending time at Lake Toco Leen, eating blue crabs, birthday lunches/dinners with her siblings and "girl" trips with her sisters.



She was preceded in death by 2 grandsons: Sean Taylor and Anthony Taylor, parents, Millard Wilson Sr. and Ella Viola Wilson and four siblings, Millard Wilson Jr, Doris Carter, Ira Wilson and Laura Mae Mathieu.



She was a devoted and loving wife to Francis "Wayne" Griffin for 52 years, a loving mother to 3 children: Libby (Arnold) Sellers and Suzi (Curtie Ray) Taylor, both of Vancleave and Benjamin (Laura) Griffin of Pascagoula.



She was a proud grandmother of 9: Heidi Taylor, Karissa (Eddie) Lambert, Cody (Christina) Taylor, Alexis Griffin, Aimee Sellers, Nolan (Julia) Taylor, Benjamin Griffin, Holly (Michael) Willis and Heather Mai and 15 precious great-grandchildren. Betty was also a supportive and caring sister to Opal Holliman (Latimer); Earl (Liz) Wilson and Ronnie (Judy) Wilson (Janice, MS); Ethel (Ronnie) Thomas Biloxi; Rosemary (Dan) Resch, Cammie (Ray) Carroll, Patsy (David) Garvey, all of Ocean Springs, and Rodger Dale Fletcher of Vancleave.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 5th floor ICU and 6th floor cardiac staff as well as Encompass Home Health (Nicole, Greg and Brad), Pascagoula for the excellent care that was provided.



Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, from 11 am until 12 noon, with a 12 noon church service, all at Ramsay Hills Baptist Church, with a time of fellowship to follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Ramsay Hills Baptist Church 13300 Joe Batt Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39565.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary